BROOKVILLE — A group of local alumni, educators and business people have joined forces to start a Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate the positive accomplishments and contributions of Brookville Area High School alumni, employees, coaches and volunteers.
From June 1 through July 31, nominations will be accepted for consideration that recognize individual alumni, school employees, coaches and volunteers for outstanding achievement in their chosen field, as well as for leadership, excellence in the visual or performing arts, athletics and community service. Nominees with outstanding character and with records of achievement on a local, state, national or international level will be considered.
To be eligible for selection, alumni must have graduated from Brookville Area High School at least ten years prior to nomination. Employees, coaches or volunteers must be retired or not coaching and/or volunteering at the school for five years. Individuals meeting this criteria that are deceased are also eligible.
Once placed on the nomination list, the nominee will remain in consideration for five years. After five years, if not selected, the nomination shall be removed from the list. The person(s) can be nominated again.
Hall of Fame nomination forms can be found on the Brookville Area School District website at www.basd.us under SECTIONS; PUBLIC; BAHS HALL OF FAME, as well as at the main office of the high school and at select area businesses. The form can be completed and submitted online via the school website or by hard copy to: BAHS Hall of Fame Review Committee, P.O. Box 4, Brookville, PA 15825. All nomination forms must be received by August 1 for consideration.
The Hall of Fame Review Committee will select inductees no later than September 1. A minimum of one nomi-nee and maximum of five nominees may be inducted each year. Review committee members make up a cross section of independent Brookville Area High School alumni, retirees and community members, and will remain anonymous. The committee will always be comprised of a minimum of five members to a maximum of seven, with seats to be filled on an as-needed basis.
Each Hall of Fame class will be announced on homecoming weekend, with formal induction taking place at a special recognition dinner the following spring at a date and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.