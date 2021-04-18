BROOKVILLE — Combining to win 14 events, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams hosted a four-team meet with Bradford, Northern Potter and Johnsonburg on a chilly Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders took home eight firsts while the Lady Raiders won eight events. No team scoring was kept.
For the Raiders, junior Ian Pete was a quadruple winner with wins in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (17.38 and a district-qualifying 42.59 respectively) while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Pete ran with Vincent Doan, Hunter Geer and Kyle MacBeth on the 4x100 (45.81) and 4x400 with MacBeth, Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster (3:41.84), both times district-qualifying marks.
MacBeth added a third win in the 400 dash (53.68) with a district-qualifying time while Doolittle won the 1,600 run (4:59.31) and finished second in the 800.
Jace Miner, in his first outing on the track this year, won both the 100 and 200 dashes in district-qualifying times of 11.54 and 23.29 seconds.
The Raiders’ other win came from Hunter Smith in the javelin (138 feet, 1 inch).
Also for the Raiders, Geer finished second in the 100 dash and long jump with a third in the high jump. Chase Palmer was second in the 200 dash.
In the jumps, John Colgan was third in the triple jump with a district-qualifying leap. Brookville’s trio of Dakotah Davis, Cam Moore and Creed Knepp were second through fourth in the shot put. Moore added a runner-up in the javelin.
For the Lady Raiders, Morgan Monnoyer was a triple winner in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.43 and 27.87), the 200 time a district-qualifying mark. She also won the long jump (15 feet).
Emily Martz won the 400 dash (1:05.86) and finished third in the 100 dash.
Laynee Sorbin doubled in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Claire Haines finished second in the discus and Amber McAninch was third in the 1,600 run.
For the Johnsonburg boys, Aaron Meyers won the 800 (2:10.79), R.J. Miller won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Ricky Delhunty took the discus (112 feet).
The Johnsonburg girls won the 4x100 relay with a district-qualifying time of 54.47 seconds. Annasophia Stauffer was second in the 200 dash and Kelsey Heindl was second in the shot put.
Brookville travels to Bradford Tuesday.