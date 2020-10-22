Doolittle and Williamson

Clarion’s Gavin Hoover (front) leads Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle and Brockway’s Micah Williamson in the early stages of Thursday’s cross country race at Brookville. The three finished second, third and seventh respectively in the six-team meet.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — Finishing off the regular season with a six-team meet on what will serve as the District 9 Championship course on Oct. 31, Brookville closed out its regular-season schedule.

Other teams getting a sneak preview at a district run were Brockway, North Clarion, Karns City, Clarion and Cranberry.

In warm and breezy conditions, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle and Amber McAninch each finished third in their 3.1-mile race.

Doolittle navigated his race in 18:13 in the boys’ race with Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock winning with a time of 17:20, 30 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Gavin Hoover. Cranberry also put two other runners in the top sixth with Christian Miller and Conor Marterella finishing fourth and sixth in 18:30 and 18:49. Brockway’s Micah Williamson was seventh in 18:57.

Other Raiders’ scoring runners were Alec Geer (15th, 20:06), Hayden Kramer (16th, 20:12), Nick Shaffer (17th, 20:13) and Jack Gill (19th, 20:25).

Brockway’s other scorers were Landon Schmader (18th, 20:13), Andrew Williams (39th, 24:38) and Aiden Shifter (41st, 26:33).

In the girls’ race, McAninch crossed the line in 22:50 with North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer winning in 21:54, 21 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Bella Scott.

Brookville’s other scoring runners were Sadie Shofestall (5th, 23:29), Emily Martz (7th, 23:59), Emma Fiscus (12th, 24:35) and Ella Fiscus (13th, 24:55).

Brockway’s top finisher was Madelyn Schmader in 16th with a time of 25:44. Also scoring for the Lady Rovers were Sydney Manno (20th, 26:16), Chloe Benden (23rd, 26:42) and Emily Calliari (25th, 27:27).

In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ run in 13:31. Brockway’s Zoe Puhala was third in 14:43. Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner won the boys’ race in 12:04. Brookville’s Jacob Murdock was sixth in 13:35 with Brockway’s Jed Manno eighth in 13:37.

