BROOKVILLE — Finishing off the regular season with a six-team meet on what will serve as the District 9 Championship course on Oct. 31, Brookville closed out its regular-season schedule.
Other teams getting a sneak preview at a district run were Brockway, North Clarion, Karns City, Clarion and Cranberry.
In warm and breezy conditions, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle and Amber McAninch each finished third in their 3.1-mile race.
Doolittle navigated his race in 18:13 in the boys’ race with Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock winning with a time of 17:20, 30 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Gavin Hoover. Cranberry also put two other runners in the top sixth with Christian Miller and Conor Marterella finishing fourth and sixth in 18:30 and 18:49. Brockway’s Micah Williamson was seventh in 18:57.
Other Raiders’ scoring runners were Alec Geer (15th, 20:06), Hayden Kramer (16th, 20:12), Nick Shaffer (17th, 20:13) and Jack Gill (19th, 20:25).
Brockway’s other scorers were Landon Schmader (18th, 20:13), Andrew Williams (39th, 24:38) and Aiden Shifter (41st, 26:33).
In the girls’ race, McAninch crossed the line in 22:50 with North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer winning in 21:54, 21 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Bella Scott.
Brookville’s other scoring runners were Sadie Shofestall (5th, 23:29), Emily Martz (7th, 23:59), Emma Fiscus (12th, 24:35) and Ella Fiscus (13th, 24:55).
Brockway’s top finisher was Madelyn Schmader in 16th with a time of 25:44. Also scoring for the Lady Rovers were Sydney Manno (20th, 26:16), Chloe Benden (23rd, 26:42) and Emily Calliari (25th, 27:27).
In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ run in 13:31. Brockway’s Zoe Puhala was third in 14:43. Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner won the boys’ race in 12:04. Brookville’s Jacob Murdock was sixth in 13:35 with Brockway’s Jed Manno eighth in 13:37.