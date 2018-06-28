BROOKVILLE 12, JOHNSONBURG-KANE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville;045;3;-;12
J’burg-Kane;000;1;-;1
Brookville - 12
Killian Radel ss 4322, Carter Kessler cf 4012, Riley Smith c 3122, Gage Kiehl p-3b 4111, Charlie Krug 3b-1b 1000, Jack Knapp 1b-p 3100, Kellan Haines 2b 1110, Brad Fiscus 2b 1110, Cole Householder lf 2211, James Carberry rf 1100, Burke Fleming rf 0100. Totals: 24-12-9-8.
J’burg-Kane - 1
John Bell 2b 2000, Dane Anderson p-ss 2010, Eric Hoffman c 1000, Isaiah Jackson ss-p-1b 1110, Nicky Myers 3b 2000, Brock Wensel 1b-p 1000, Ayden Polinski lf 1000, Nate Landries ph 1000, Isaya Kibbie rf 2000, Ben Walter cf 1000. Totals: 14-1-2-0.
Errors: J’Burg-Kane 6, Brookville 3. LOB: Brookville 9, J’Burg-Kane 4. 2B: Kiehl. SB: Jackson, Wensel.
Pitching
Brookville: Kiehl-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Knapp-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
J’Burg-Kane: Anderson-2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Jackson-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Wensel-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kiehl. Losing pitcher: Anderson.
