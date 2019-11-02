KANE 28, BROOKVILLE 22

Score By Quarters

Kane;14;7;0;7;-;28

Brookville;0;7;0;15;-;22

First Quarter

K - Harley Morris 1 run (Aaron Hottel kick), 3:37.

K - Ricky Zampogna 2 pass from Harley Morris (Hottel kick), 1:39.

Second Quarter

K - Jake Alcorn 70 pass from Harley Morris (Hottel kick), 2:53.

B - Kyle MacBeth 6 pass from Jack Krug (Donavan Hoffman kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

K - Zuke Smith 13 pass from Harley Morris (Hottel kick), 11:54.

B - Ian Thrush 5 pass from Jack Krug (MacBeth run), 9:08.

B - Kyle MacBeth 12 pass from Jack Krug (Hoffman kick), 4:12.

;K;BK

First Downs;13;17

Rushes-Yards;41-229;22-87

Comp-Att-Int;10-14-1;22-47-2

Passing Yards;163;252

Total Plays-Yards;55-392;69-339

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Punts-Avg4-28;5-39.4

Penalties-Yards;8-77;8-81

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kane: Harley Morris 15-84, Jake Alcorn 13-84, Josh Buhl 10-64, Team 3-(-3).

Brookville: Cole LaBenne 8-39, Robert Keth 8-38, Jack Krug 6-10.

Passing

Kane: Harley Morris 10-for-14, 163 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.

Brookville: Jack Krug 22-for-47, 252 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints.

Receiving

Kane: Jake Alcorn 4-94, Zuke Smith 2-20, Caleb Holt 1-41, Bobby Rumcik 1-5, Ricky Zampogna 2-3.

Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 8-97, Robert Keth 4-85, Ian Thrush 6-50, Ryan Daisley 2-12, Cole LaBenne 1-5, Brayden Kunselman 1-3.

Interceptions

Kane: Bobby Rumcik, Zuke Smith.

Brookville: Kyle MacBeth.

