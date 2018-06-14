BROOKVILLE – The first Brookville Laurel Festival gets underway on Saturday, June 16 in downtown Historic Brookville.
Saturday, June 16 is Arts Day and will feature events such as Chalk the Walk, theater group performances, art displays, musical performances and will culminate with a concert by Pork McElhinny at the Columbia Theater. Tickets for this concert are available at CREATE on Main Street if they have not already sold out. There is also a vesper service at noon on the Jefferson County Courthouse lawn, featuring The Singing Myers Family.
And for those who feel a little artistic themselves, there are two opportunities to participate in the WRC Celebrate and Create, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bring your own beverage to this interactive version of Paint ‘n Sip.
The food court on Pickering Street is scheduled to be open and will continue throughout the rest of the week.
Saturday’s jam packed day is just a taste of what is to come for the rest of the week. Sunday is WRC Senior Citizens Day/WRC Center Grand Opening Week with lots of activities to enjoy, including a pancake breakfast at North Fork Park, a Senior Fair in the town square, outdoor bingo and community picnic at the WRC Center, a Strawberry Festival at Heritage House, a band concert with Buckshot performing in the town square at 3 p.m., and a square dance with Nothing Fancy playing at the Heritage House at 6 p.m.
Monday offers an outdoor family carnival featuring old-fashioned carnival games at the WRC Center, a reverse dunk tank, games, face painting, rock painting, kayak simulator, Two Sisters in the Wild card game, a pet parade at 6 p.m., open swimming at the YMCA from 6-8 p.m., the Rock and Roll Pet Shop at 7:30 p.m., clog dancing demonstration and light twirlers at 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday is filled with games — Dungeons and Dragons, Magic and other card games, the Laurel 500 wooden car races, a scavenger hunt, a hot dog eating contest, pickle ball, Power Wheel races and more.
The Laurel 500 is open to all children through age 12. For a $1 donation, a child will be given a wooden car or truck that they can decorate prior to the race. Racers can pick up their cars on Sunday during the Arts Day activities and bring them to the race on Tuesday. The cars will traverse Pickering Street from Main Street to Madison — about 500 feet. Winners of each heat will advance to the final race. Number of heats is determined by number of entries. Trophies will be awarded for the top three place winners.
Wednesday will be a day of tours including a walking tour of “The Other Scripture Rocks” at 10:30 a.m., and then a Historic Brookville Tour from 1-3 p.m. At noon, the Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a time capsule dedication in the town square and an author’s luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Pinecrest Country Club featuring Deanna Adams. The Brookville Community Band will perform beginning at 5 p.m. in the town square.
On Thursday, there will be a veterans health fair, and Presentation of the Colors by the Brookville Honor Guard at the town square. The Bell Tones will perform at both 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the town square and in between the concerts will be guest speakers.
Friday is Manufacturing/Sidewalk Sales Day and Saturday is First Responder Day/Grand Parade.
Crafts, vendors, sidewalk sales, the Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Company’s chicken BBQ and the band, Against the Grain, are all part of Friday’s offerings. New this year will also be tours of three area manufacturers — Miller Welding, Brookville Equipment and BWP Bats. The factory tours will be held from 1-4 p.m.
Vehicle extraction demonstrations, Touch-a-Truck, Super Heroes, paw patrol, K-9 Search & Rescue, fingerprinting, children’s Firemen’s Games, Battle of the Barrels, a band concert by Smokin’ Section, and chicken BBQ are on the schedule for Saturday. There will also be the grand parade at 5 p.m. that includes 20 plus floats and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Sunday, Autorama Day/Sports Day, will end this year’s festival with a car, truck, motorcycle, tractor and ATV show on Main Street, Dr. Steve Greenberg’s Cadillac Collection open house, a Homerun Derby at the Little League Fields, cornhole on Main Street, kayak races and a bike race.
The schedule is subject to change so check out the Brookville Laurel Festival’s Facebook page for up-to-date listings.
