BRADFORD — Scoring in every inning, the Bradford Little League Softball All-Stars knocked Brookville out of the District 10 Tournament with a 17-5 win Wednesday night.
Brookville finished 0-2 while Bradford moves on to the next round in the losers’ bracket at DuBois on Friday.
Bradford was the visiting team via the pre-game coin toss and led 6-0 before Brookville scored four of its runs in the bottom of the second inning. But Bradford kept scoring, including a six-run top of the seventh.
Bradford pitcher Daisy Greene gave up seven hits while striking out three and walking one.
Brookville’s Makaya McLaughlin singled twice. She, Paige Huffman, Payton Eble, Emma Northey and Palynn Lindermuth singled in its four-run second inning.
Aubrey Belfiore pitched for Brookville, striking out 12 and walking eight.