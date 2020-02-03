LIMESTONE TWP. – A Brookville man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident on Jan. 26 at approximately 4:35 a.m. in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Adam Troy Crooks, 33, was charged with one count each of failing to drive on the right side of the road and on roadways laned for traffic, not driving at a safe speed, careless driving and operating a vehicle with tires extended beyond the body.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol in the area of Forest Drive when they noticed a 2016 Dodge RAM pickup, driven by Crooks, with tires extended beyond its body. Troopers followed the vehicle and observed it crossing over the center lines multiple times and traveling off the road and back on.
A traffic stop was conducted along Shannondale Road, just south of the intersection with Olean Trail.
Police said Crooks appeared to have bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to having a couple of beers within the hour.
Crooks also reportedly showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests.
He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the state police barracks where breath test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.117 percent.
Charges were filed Jan. 30 by Trooper Jacob Beers with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.