BROCKWAY — Bouncing back from an opening-round loss to DuBois, the Brookville under-10 baseball all-stars turned in a 7-3 win at Brockway in a District 10 elimination game Monday night.
The win lands Brookville in another elimination game Wednesday at Johnsonburg, which lost 8-0 to St. Marys also on Monday. Wednesday’s winner plays either Ridgway or Punxsutawney on Friday at a site to be determined.
At Brockway, it was Joel Burton that nearly went the distance as he ran out of pitches with two outs in the top of the sixth inning before Tyler Barnett came in and got the final out on a single pitch.
Burton struck out 10 and walked just one batter while giving up four hits.
Brookville scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, then answered Brockway’s three-run top of the fifth with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Burton doubled and Kaden Clark singled with both scoring runs. Barnett walked and Dylan Marrara reached on an error and both came around to score.
Then in the fifth, Parker Kalgren tripled, Gabe Hannah doubled and Burton doubled for the second time to highlight the three-run answer to Brockway.
Brockway took advantage of four Brookville errors in its three-run fifth. Maddox Decker had the only hit, a single, in the inning.
Elysabeth Myers doubled and Kyle Kennedy singled while Decker had two singles.
Decker and Owen Himes pitched for Brockway.