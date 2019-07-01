DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.