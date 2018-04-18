PUNXSUTAWNEY 8, BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Punxsy;061;010;0;-;8
Brookville;000;101;0;-;2
Punxsutawney - 8
Tyler Richardson ss-cf 3221, Brandon Matthews dh 4022, Aidan Johnston lf 0000, Isaac Stouffer 3b-ss 4111, Logan Johnston p-1b-3b 4020, Daren Byers cf-p 4100, Jackson Fezell pr 0000, Derek Huey 1b-p-1b 3120, Addison Neal c 4121, Isaac Knarr cr 0100, Andrew Britton rf 2011, Sheldon Young rf 1000, Alec Greenblatt 2b 2110. Totals: 31-8-13-6.
Brookville - 2
Brady Caylor 2b-p-2b 3120, Seth Dunkle ss 4022, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2000, Aaron Park 3b 4010, Dane Lyle p-c 3000, Shaun Reynolds ph 1000, Tanner Park c-cf-p-cf 2000, Cole LaBenne cf-rf-cf-p 3110, Chase Palmer rf-2b-rf 2010, Jace Miner cr-rf 1000, Adam Mackins lf 3010, Ryan Daisley lf 0000. Totals: 28-2-8-2.
Errors: Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 1. LOB: Punxsutawney 11, Brookville 10. DP: Brookville 2, Punxsutawney 1. 2B: Stouffer. SAC: Matthews. SB: Caylor, Richardson, Knarr, Young. HBP: T. Park (by Johnston).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: L. Johnston-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Huey-3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Byers-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Lyle-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Caylor-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; T. Park-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; C. LaBenne-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Huey. Losing pitcher: Lyle.
