BROOKVILLE 53,
PUNXUTAWNEY 38
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;8;4;8;18;—;38
Brookville;18;9;17;19;—;53
Punxsutawney—38
Andrew Wehrle 0 2-2 2, Austin Newcome 2 2-2 6, Daren Byers 2 0-0 5, Evan Humble 1 0-0 3, Micah Kriebel 1 0-2 3, Ethan Blose 5 0-0 14, Andrew Young 1 0-0 2, Ethan Presloid 0 0-0 0, Damon Dyson 0 0-0 0, Cam Smith 1 1-2 3, Nick Humble 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 38.
Brookville—53
Bryce Baughman 2 0-0 5, David Cable 1 0-0 3, Jack Krug 5 1-2 11, Aaron Park 3 2-5 8, Logan Byerly 4 2-4 10, Jace Miner 3 2-4 9, Robert Keth 0 0-0 0, Cam Hooven 3 0-0 7, Chase Palmer 0 0-0 0, Danny Lauer 0 0-0 0, Griffin Ruhlman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-15 53.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 7 (Blose 4, Byers, E. Humble, Kriebel), Brookville 4 (Baughman, Cable, Miner, Hooven).
