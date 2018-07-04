PUNXSUTAWNEY 8, BROOKVILLE 5
Score By Innings
Punxsy;411;200;-;8
Brookville;013;010;-;5
Punxsy - 8
Coy Martino p-ss 3110, Jake Sikora 1b-rf-1b 4000, Jimmy Neese 3b-c-p 3112, Kyle Varner c-rf-c 3210, Porter Ward ss-3b 4210, Cooper Hallman 2b 2121, Parker Stahlman 1b 0000, Zach Presloid cf 2011, Gage Gresock rf-1b-rf 1000, Luke Miller 2b 1001, Donny Bender lf-pr 1110, Zaden Gould lf 1000. Totals: 26-8-8-5.
Brookville - 5
Jack Pete cf 4100, Carter Kessler ss-p-ss-3b 4110, Riley Smith c 2210, Gage Kiehl p-2b 1000, Kellan Haines 2b-ss 2021, Charlie Krug 3b-1b 3122, Jack Knapp 1b-p 2000, Killian Radel 2b-ss 1000, Brad Fiscus 2b 2000, Cole Householder lf 3000, James Carberry rf 2000, Burke Flemoing rf 0000. Totals: 26-5-6-3.
Errors: Brookville 4, Punxsy 3. LOB: Punxsy 13, Brookville 6. 2B: Smith, Neese. HR: Krug. SAC: Neese, Hallman, Stahlman, Presloid, Bender. HBP: Knapp (by Martino), Martino (by Kiehl).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Martino-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Neese-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brookville: Kiehl-1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Kessler-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Haines-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Knapp-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Kiehl.
