Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO THROUGH NOON, THEN GRADUALLY IMPROVING TO 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT AS WINDS DIMINISH. * WHERE...THE LAUREL HIGHLANDS AND ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS OF WESTERN AND NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, UNTIL NOON EST TODAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES THIS MORNING. THE WIND CHILLS WILL RISE AS TEMPERATURES WARM TODAY, BUT THEY WILL REMAIN WELL BELOW ZERO INTO THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID GOING OUTSIDE DURING THE COLDEST PARTS OF THE DAY. DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. LIMIT TIME OUTSIDE. DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&