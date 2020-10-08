BROOKVILLE — It was a soccer split as far as records go Thursday night at the football field for Brookville in a doubleheader with Punxsutawney. But as far as results go, both went very well considering what happened the first time around.
After dropping a 11-0 rout at the Chucks’ place back on Sept. 22, the Raiders cut into the margin and lost 2-0 the second time around in the first game. In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders blanked Punxsutawney, 1-0, after losing 2-1 also back on the same date as the boys.
But this time around for the Lady Raiders, it was Alayna Haight scoring on a 20-yard direct kick, burying a shot into the net just above Punxsutawney goalkeeper Rachel Houser with 28:53 left in the second half.
The win was the Lady Raiders’ second straight after losing their first eight to start the season.
“I think the girls have confidence now and that’s what we wanted,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “They knew they could do it, but it was a matter of coming out and playing hard.”
The Lady Raiders were playing one less player on the field, pulling one off after Punxsutawney fielded just nine players. So it was 10 on 9 instead of 11 on 11.
“I understand that and we’ve been in that position so we figured we’d go one player up instead of two and didn’t want to be too unsportsmanlike with that,” Hill said.
That helped Brookville hold possession and field position most of the contest. Morgan Monnoyer nearly scored with under eight minutes left, but her shot glanced off the right post.
“This field is narrow and there’s a crown on it and that’s hard to play on we play on a wide field, but the girls adjusted to it in the second half,” Hill said. “It took us awhile, but this was our first game on the football field this year.
In the first game, the Raiders closed the gap for sure against a Chucks team that was coming off two straight losses to Karns City and Brockway after starting the season 6-0.
Both Chucks goals came in the first half, Jacob Ebel scoring at the 23:45 mark off an assist from Ethan Presloid and Garrett Eddy finding the net just over five minutes later off a pass from Ben Gigliotti.
Two of the three Raiders’ best chances at scoring came in the first half on crossing passes from the right corner from Logan Oakes to Steven Plyler, but both came up empty. Zakk Wolfe had a 30-yard direct kick go over the crossbar in the second half.
The Raiders fell to 4-5 with the loss, but Raiders head coach Dave Reitz hopes his team can continue the theme into Saturday when they host Brockway, which also roughed up the Raiders earlier this year, 9-1.
“We talked about them going out and playing against the great Punxsutawney and Brockway teams of the past and not the teams in front of them,” Reitz said. “They were afraid of ghosts and they showed that they’re not afraid of them and chapter two is Saturday and we’ll see how that works out.
“We knew Punxsutawney likes to push the ball to the flags and we made them beat us in the middle and they didn’t beat us from the outside today. The smaller field played to our advantage and we did everything we could to try to give our kids the best chance they had.”
Both teams host Brockway Saturday, the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys at noon.