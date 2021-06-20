BROOKVILLE — Opening the District 10 Little League Softball All-Star Tournament, Brookville dropped a 15-1 decision to visiting Punxsutawney in a four-inning game stopped by the Ten-Run Rule at Baughman Field Saturday.
The loss dropped Brookville into the losers’ bracket. It’ll play Monday’s loser between Bradford and St. Marys at a site to be determined.
Punxsutawney hosts DuBois tonight.
Against Punxsutawney, Brookville managed two hits against pitcher Alyse Powell, both coming in the third inning when it scored its lone run.
Elisabeth Delancey led off with a single and after one out, Lily Plyer singled. Delancey scored on the back end of a delayed double steal.
Powell wound up striking out three and walking two.
Punxsutawney had six hits, but worked three Brookville pitchers for a combined 15 walks and five hit batters.
Sara Gotwald singled and doubled.
Punxsutawney scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second and six in the third.