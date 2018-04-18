BROOKVILLE — Bumping the scheduled tri-meet between host Brookville, Bradford and DuBois Central Catholic back a day to Wednesday, all three teams took advantage of better weather conditions at Brookville Area High School.
In dual meet scoring, Bradford wound up with a perfect 4-0 day. The Owls beat the hosts (82-68) and DCC (128 1/3-16 2/3) while the Lady Owls topped Brookville (87-61) and DCC (123.5-16.5).
Brookville swept DCC, 124-24 for the boys and 114.5-20.5 for the girls.
The Raiders (2-1) won seven events with Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek turning in triple-win days. Thrush won the 100-meter dash (11.41) and 400 dash (52.75) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (44.17) with Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank.
Dworek won the long jump (21 feet, 6 inches) and led a Raiders sweep with Thrush and Dillon Olson in the 200 dash with a time of 23.15 seconds.
Also for the Raiders, Cameron Hooven cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump while De-Angelo Coffey won the triple jump (43 feet).
For the DCC boys, Jonny Ritsick turned in two overall runner-up finishes in the 1,600 (5:10.46) and 3,200 (11:21.22) runs. John Piccirillo was fifth in the 3,200 run. Isaac Painter was the Cardinals’ top thrower, placing fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
The Lady Raiders (2-1) won six events with Dani MacBeth and Brooke Quairere doubling. The two teamed up with Madison and Morgan Johnson to win the 4x100 in 52.33 seconds. Quairere won the 100 hurdles (16.69) and turned in a career-best time in the 300s in a second-place finish while finishing second in the triple jump. MacBeth won the long jump (16 feet).
Mattisen Drake cleared a career-best 10 feet to win the pole vault, landing her on the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll. She and Dworek earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the outstanding Brookville performances.
Sydney Miller won the javelin at 104 feet, 5 inches, her career-best throw for the second straight outing.
For DCC, Martina Swalligan was second in the shot put and third in the discus while Julie Stine was second in the discus and fifth in the shot put. On the track, Lily Sysko was fourth overall in the 200 dash.
Brookville heads to the Hickory Invitational Saturday.
