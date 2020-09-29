BROCKWAY — It was a clean sweep for the Brookville cross country teams as they took all four decisions at Brockway Tuesday afternoon.
The boys and girls won the varsity races by scores of 23-38 and 16-45 respectively while both junior high teams won as well, 14-22 for the boys and 25-30 for the girls.
Individually, Calvin Doolittle won the boys’ race with a time of 17:39 which landed him in the No. 9 spot on the team’s honor roll. Brockway put the next two runners across in Landon Schmader (18:18) and Micah Williamson (18:22), but the Raiders put the next eight across the line to secure the win.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Hayden Kramer (4th, 19:30), Jack Gill (5th, 19:35), Gideon Waterbury (6th, 19:39) and Alec Geer (7th, 19:54). Bay Harper (20:37), Nick Shaffer (20:59), Owen Rupp (21:04) and Hunter Rupp (21:12) were other high finishers eighth to 11th overall.
Also scoring for Brockway were Alex Pearce (22:37), Aiden Shifter (25:25) and Andrew Williams (26:42).
Brookville’s Emma Fiscus won the girls’ race in 21:31 with teammate Amber McAninch finishing second overall in 22:17. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sadie Shofestall (3rd, 22:38), Emily Martz (4th, 22:52) and Ella Fiscus (6th, 24:30).
For Brockway, it was Madelyn Schmader (5th, 24:07), Brooke Franci (11th, 26:14) and Emily Calliari (12th, 26:14).
In the junior high race, Brockway’s Jed Manno won the two-mile race for the boys in 13:57 with Brookville’s Erika Doolittle winning the girls’ race in 14:04. Also for the Brookville boys were Jacob Murdock (2nd, 14:05), Ty Fiscus (3rd, 14:44), Boden Evans (4th, 15:10) and Evan McKalsen (5th, 15:10).
Other scoring finishers for the Lady Raiders were Samantha Whitling (2nd, 14:46), Kaida Yoder (3rd, 14:52) and Alice Rooney (9th, 16:12).
Both Brookville teams visit West Branch Thursday before Saturday’s trip to the Oil City Invitational. Next Tuesday’s home meet against DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic has been moved to Wednesday.
In other cross country action Tuesday:
Girls
St. Marys 23,
Smethport 33
Boys
St. Marys 20,
Smethport 42
SMETHPORT — The St. Marys cross country teams made the trip to Smethport Tuesday afternoon and brought home a sweep against the Hubbers.
St. Marys’ day was headlined by the performance of senior Samantha Hayes, who ran 19:46 to shatter the course record while winning the girls race and leading the Lady Dutch to a 23-33 victory. The previous record was held by Elk County Catholic’s Maureen Newell at 20:12.
Smethport’s Jenna Gregory also broke the previous record with her second-place finish, posting a time of 19:52. St. Marys senior Brianna Grotzinger crossed the line in third at 21:25, which was the seventh-best time ever on the course.
The Lady Dutch freshman Kelsie Bellotti (24:20) was fourth, while freshmen teammates Jayssa Snelick (30:37) and Maura Caskey (31:31) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
“With several St. marys runners not competing today, it was very promising to see the freshmen step up and secure the win and have two runners (Hayes, Grotzinger) with top 10 course times,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster.
On the boys’ side, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry was the overall winner with a time of 17:44, while Smethport’s Swayer Prince (18:15) was second.
The next six runners across the line were all Flying Dutchmen.
Wyatt Foster (18:59) led that group and came away with third place, with Aaron Frey (19:06) and Auggie Secco (19:13) in fourth and fifth, respectively. They were followed across the line by teammates Taylor Belsole (19:12, 6th), Jack Beyer (19:35, 7th) and Jacob Schauer (20:04, 8th).
“Great running on a challenging course with another great split of 36 seconds,” said Foster. “The boys continue to practice the pack with higher priority than each individual’s placing. I can’t wait to see how the championship weeks fare.”