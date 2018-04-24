BROOKVILLE — The Brookville and St. Marys track and field teams slogged through a damp and rainy afternoon to split their matchups Tuesday.
The host Raiders routed the Dutch, 121-29, while the Lady Dutch won the girls’ meet, 86-64.
The Raiders (4-1) won 14 of the 18 events with Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek tripling. The two teamed up with Jack Krug and John Frank to win the 4x100-meter relay in 45.7 seconds with Thrush winning the 100 dash (11.71) and Dworek taking the 200 dash (23.54) and long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), beating teammate De-Angelo Coffey by tiebreaker on the next-best jump.
Dillon Olson and Ethan Brentham doubled. Olson earned the boys’ Clint Puller Memorial Award for his performance in winning the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.05 and 41.43) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
Brentham won the 800 (2:12.76) and 1,600 runs (5:07.92).
Also winning for the Raiders were Bryce Baughman (10:54.55, D9-qualifying) in the 3,200 run, Cameron Hooven in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), beating teammate Coffey by tiebreaker, Griffen Wolfe in the pole vault (10 feet), Coffey in the triple jump (40 feet, 2 inches) and Tucker Wolfe in the javelin (139 feet).
St. Marys won two of the three relays with the 4x400 foursome of Cody Ritter, Coby Novak, Anthony Cortina and Nathan McAnany (3:48.38), and the 4x800 of Baird Bankovic, timothy Rusciolelli, Cain Pfoutz and Aaron Frey (9:24.55).
Devin McGrath won the shot put (41 feet, 3/4 inches) and Adam Park won the discus (135 feet, 3 inches).
Amanda Foster tripled to lead the Lady Dutch, taking the 400 (1:02.47) and 800 runs (2:28.16) and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Tessa Grotzinger, Samantha Hayes and Arianna Kleppinger.
Kleppinger added a win in the 100 dash (13.42) while Lucy Anthony also had two wins, taking the 3,200 run 912:42.9) and running on the winning 4x800 relay with Maria Chiappelli, Autumn Majchrzak and Kira Pesce (11:26.27).
Saige Heigel won the shot put (30 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and discus (68 feet, 2 inches). Also for the Dutch, Kyla Johnson won the 1,600 run (5:43.56) and Sierra Nunamaker won the triple jump (32 feet, 3 inches).
Dani MacBeth was a triple-winner for the Lady Raiders (2-3). She won the 300 hurdles (51.5), long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Brooke Quairiere (53.67).
Quairiere, the Puller Award winner for the girls, also won the 100 hurdles (16.93). Morgan Johnson won the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) while Rylee Stancliffe won the 200 dash (28.98), Mattisen Drake won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Sydney Miller won the javelin (91 feet, 4 inches).
Brookville runs at DuBois next Tuesday.
