BROOKVILLE — Taking care of Moniteau in three sets, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team won its first-ever home playoff game Wednesday night.
Now, it’s off to St. Marys on Saturday to play Kane for the Class AA title at 11 a.m., the first of three D9 finals matchups scheduled there. For the 16-3 Lady Raiders, the program’s only other title came back in 2003.
Beating No. 4-seeded Moniteau, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, the Lady Raiders breezed to a win while Kane outlasted defending champion Redbank Valley in five sets.
“Either one, it doesn’t matter, I’m just glad we’re there,” said Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz, whose team was swept by Redbank Valley in the finals last year. “We want to win it now. We’ve played both teams and we’ve beaten them, so they’ll be gunning for us. We’ll have to have our heads in the game, be aggressive and play our game.”
Trailing early in all three sets, 3-1, 7-4 and 8-4, the Lady Raiders managed to work their way back into each set with their typical approach, taking advantage of Moniteau’s mistakes at the net and playing a defensive, scrambling game that has usually worn down most foes all season.
“I was hoping we could make their defense work harder than before,” Reitz said. “We’re used to long rallies and maybe they’re not and if we have to rally back and forth, I’m sure we have the ability to do that against teams.”
Morgan Johnson played a strong game for the Lady Raiders, active at the net with eight kills while serving five aces. Lauren Hergert had seven kills and one block, Leah Kammerdeiner finished with four kills and served an aces while Maggie Mackins turned in four kills. Madison Johnson finished with three kills and an ace.
Reitz liked what she saw, especially after the sluggish starts to each set.
“We struggled at the beginning and that might nerves because of some girls playing in something like this before,” Reitz said. “But it was good and it was nice to play on our floor because we knew what we had here.”
Moniteau (6-9) got 11 kills and one block from sophomore middle hitter Aslyn Pry, who played well at the net. Ivie Scott had six kills while Samantha Broerman had three kills.
“I’m always concerned with what the other team has, but I’m concerned with our defense. If we play our defense, then we’re good and we can compete with almost anybody doing that,” Reitz said.
The Lady Raiders shook off a quick deficit in the first set and raced to a 17-9 lead before Moniteau got back to within 21-19. But a Moniteau service error and two long hits on volleys set up Kammerdeiner’s ace to win the set.
In the second set, Emily Zang’s ace tied it up for Moniteau at 11-11, but the Lady Raiders pulled away, getting two Hergert kills and another from Kammerdeiner to go up 16-11 on the way to the 25-17 win.
The final set had Moniteau grab a 8-4 lead. A couple Morgan Johnson kills helped the Lady Raiders tie it at 8-8 and during a 9-1 run, she served four aces and had a kill to help Brookville put things away.
“I thought we all played a litter better and everybody upped their game,” Reitz said. “It was a better overall effort and our serving was very good tonight, much better than last week.
“I’m excited to see how this turns out on Saturday.”