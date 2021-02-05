BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School swimming team swept short-handed St. Marys Friday night. The boys won, 83-19, while the girls won a 116-57 decision.
The race of the night belonged to the Raiders’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper and Patrick Young. They broke the team record with a time of 1:34.27.
The time bested the Raiders’ 2013 time of 1:34.30 set at the District 9 meet at Clarion University. That foursome was Jaren Ananea, Justin Ransel, Eli Thompson and Isaac Wilson.
The same foursome also won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.24. Doolittle added two wins in the 200 freestyle (1:56.53) and 500 freestyle (5:22.2). Harper won the 50 freestyle (25.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.26), Barto took the 100 freestyle (53.67) and Young won the 100 butterfly (57.96). Shawn Foster won the 100 backstroke (1:25.9).
Madeline Golier and Emma Fiscus were quadruple winners for the Lady Raiders. The two combined with Ella Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall to win the 200 medley (2:01.74) and 200 freestyle (1:51.84) relays.
Golier won the 100 backstroke (1:10.84) and 100 butterfly (1:10.51) while Fiscus took home the 200 individual medley (2:29.06) and 500 freestyle (5:58.44).
Julia Bailey won the 100 freestyle (1:05.3) and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:31.8) with Emma Afton, Chloe Smith and Kendra Himes.
Grace Park won the 200 freestyle (2:22.47).
St. Marys won three events, two of them by the Lady Dutch’s Camryn Bauer in the 50 freestyle (28.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.02). Lauren Mosier was unopposed in diving.