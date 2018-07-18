BROOKVILLE — Brookville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 4-3 win over Pulaski in Game 2 of their Federation League best-of-3 playoff series at McKinley field Wednesday.
With the win, Brookville tied the series at one and forced a decisive Game 3, which will be played at Showers Field today at 6 p.m.
Brookville found themselves trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh Wednesday, as they were potentially down to their final three outs of the season.
After the first out of the inning was recorded on a fly out to center, Kane McCall got the rally started by reaching on a infield single to third base.
Tom Plummer then hit a single to left, followed by a single to center by Joe Lopez to load the bases with one away.
Nick Bishop drew a bases loaded walk to drive in McCall to tie the game, as Nate Bonfardine followed by taking ball four to bring home Plummer for the walk-off win.
Pulaski took advantage of Brookville mistakes in the top of the first to jump out to an early 2-0 lead.
Jake Miknis got things started by reaching after being hit by a pitch with two outs in the frame.
Adam Bankovich then hit a grounder to third, but the throw to first was short and skipped passed the first baseman, allowing Miknis to reach third and Bankovich advanced to second.
Bankovich was replaced by special pinch runner Jackson Frank, as Drew Bankovich followed with what appeared to be a routine fly out between the mound and home.
However, the spin on the ball took it away from Brookville catcher Nate Bonfardine, who was unable to make the catch.
With two outs in the inning, Adam Bankovich and Frank were running on contact and both came in to score on the high fly ball.
In the top of the first Brookville had the chance to score the game’s first run, as Joe Lopez hit a one-out single to right.
Lopez then stole second and advanced to third as the throw got away into center field.
Pulaski starter Noah Schneider responded by striking out the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.
The game remained 2-0 into the bottom of the fourth, before Broovkille was finally able to solve Schneider on the mound and get on the board.
Lopez led off with a walk, but was forced out as second as Bishop reached on a fielder’s choice.
Bonfardine then hit a hard ground ball back to Schneider on the mound, who’s attempted force out throw at second skipped passed second as both runners were safe on the play.
After a walk to load the bases, Sam Leadbetter delivered a two-RBI single to right field to tie the game at two.
Pulaski regained the lead in the top of the sixth, as Adam Bankovich walked and was replaced by Frank on the bases.
Drew Bankovich then singled to center, then Shane Haberberger was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.
Devin Clark followed by drawing a bases loaded walk to score Frank and give Pulaski a 3-2 lead.
Brookville starter McCall limited the damage in the inning by forcing Lucas Burkett to ground to third, as Leadbetter stepped on third and fired to first for the inning-ending unassisted double play.
In the top of the seventh, McCall worked around a one-out single by Braden Paulinellie to send the game to the bottom of the seventh at 3-2.
Pualinellie led all hitters in the game with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double in the fifth.
Brookville then scored their two runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits and a pair of bases-loaded walks to send the series back to DuBois for a decisive third game.
The winner of today’s Game 3 will face top-seeded DuBois in the second round of the playoffs at Showers Field Saturday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.