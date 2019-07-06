BROOKVILLE — Extending its survival into the losers’ bracket final, the Brookville Minor League baseball All-Stars dumped Punxsutawney with a 13-3 win in four innings via the 10-Run Rule at Zufall Field Friday night.
Next up for Brookville is a trip to St. Marys today for a 4 p.m. matchup. The winner gets unbeaten DuBois in the finals on Tuesday.
Parker Kalgren led the way for the hosts, throwing a two-hitter over the shortened game, striking out 10 with no walks and three hit batters.
At the plate, Kalgren was 3-for-3 with a run-scoring double in the first inning and then a bases-loaded triple in Brookville’s five-run bottom of the third inning.
Brookville scored in all four of its at-bats. Kalgren’s double and Gabe Hannah’s RBI single keyed its three-run first inning. In the second, Landon Smith and Kalgren singled while Punxsutawney committed four of its six errors as Brookville plated four more runs.
Kalgren tripled in three runs then scored on Joel Burton’s single in the third. In the fourth, only three batters came to the plate before Brookville scored a run to enact the Mercy Rule.
Luke Fiscus was hit by a pitch and scored on a one-out infield error to end the game.
All three of Punxsutawney’s runs came in the third inning when Lucas Silverstein singled and scored on Teeg Hetrick’s triple. Hetrick scored when Max Presloid reached on an error and Presloid came around to score.