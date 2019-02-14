BROOKVILLE 52,
WARREN 15
106-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
113-Josh Popson (B) dec. Christian Papalia (W), 10-8. (9-0).
120-Cayden Walter (B) dec. Avery Smith (W), 4-1. (12-0).
126: Ryan Madigan (W) pinned Zack Keihl (B), 2:00. (12-6).
132: Alex Anderson (W) dec. Parker Fleming (B), 5-4. (12-9).
138: Wyatt Kulik (B) pinned Donovan Fiscus (W), 1:19. (18-9).
145: Cody Hetrick (B) pinned Kyle Swick (W), 2:00. (24-9).
152: John Fankhouser (W) dec. Jacob Cable (B), 1-0. (24-12).
160: Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Zach Zinger (W), 3:11. (30-12).
170: Jamo Douvlos (W) dec. Elliot Park (B), 6-3. (30-15).
182: Braden MacBeth (B) pinned MaBrukhe Tagba (W), 2:56. (36-15)
195: Nathan Taylor (B) maj. dec. Joey Arnold (W), 10-1. (40-15).
220: Tanner LaBenne (B) pinned Jacob Hayes (W), 2:18. (46-15).
285: Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Billy Anderson (W), 1:10. (52-15).
