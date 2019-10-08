BROOKVILLE — Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be paying a little bit more for water next year.
During the monthly meeting of the BMA, member Sam McKinley said the 2020 budget is nearly complete. He said sewer rates will remain the same next year, but water rates may increase slightly. He said the increase would be less than $1 for a minimum-usage bill and about $2 per month for average bills.
The finance committee will meet one more time to go over the budget before it is presented to the authority for approval.
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers reported that the fall hydrant flushing has been completed. “Everything went very well. The water was flushed out in a short time and we are starting to see evidence” of the work that is being done on the lines, he said.
Winter maintenance will begin soon on fire hydrants.
Bullers also said “we have narrowed down” an area where water is being lost, but have not yet pinpointed the actual site.
Engineer Josh Gunnett reported the general work and the electrical work on the new sewage treatment plant is 99 percent complete. He said “we will do a walk through on Friday” to see if it is ready for substantial completion. Gunnett said the HVAC is a critical concern right now. “With winter coming, the system still is not functional,” he said.
Gunnett said at this time Global Heavy is 184 days behind contractual substantial completion, causing the authority to accumulate about $66,000 in additional engineering fees.
For work completed on the plant, the authority approved payment of $87,361.32 to Global Heavy Corporation and $14,311.80 to Westmoreland Electric. Discussion is still being held on money to be withheld from Global Heavy because of the contract delays.
The board also approved payment of $190,981.85 to Terra Works, plus $3,660.34 to Gwin Dobson & Foreman for engineering fees for the East Main Street and Franklin Avenue water and sewer lines. The borough will pay $1,036.95 for storm sewer work done as part of the project. Gunnett said a walk through will be done on site later this week. “Terra Works did a really good job,” he said.
In other action:
• the authority accepted a bid of $2,962 from Jim Kitko for the 2008 Chevy Silverado being sold by the authority. Two other bids were also received.
• the authority voted to apply for the MBS rate mitigation account fund in the amount of $1,124.33. Manager Dana Schreckengost explained that it is a refund due to less insurance claims filed during the year, and it will help offset the December premium.
• Gunnett reported that the contract for the new PennDOT shed in Rose Township was award to Dave Roman Excavating. Work is to begin this week.
• Gunnett also said two new grants have been reopened by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. A PA Small Water and Sewer Grant funds up to 85 percent of a small project, which must be between $30,000 and $500,000. He said the state has budgeted $40 million for the project. The H2O Grant funds larger projects up to 50 percent of the total projects. The state has budgeted $25 million for H2O grants. Bullers said “we are looking at a couple projects to submit,” most likely for the Small Water and Sewer Grant.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 in the Borough Complex.