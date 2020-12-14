LIMESTONE TWP. – A 21-year-old Brookville woman is facing charges stemming from an altercation on Dec. 12 at noon in Limestone Township.
Megan Cayley Lobbestael was charged with simple assault.
During a fight at a home along Sutton Road, Lobbestael allegedly threw a phone at her boyfriend, Christopher Peace, hitting him in the back.
Lobbestael reportedly told police that the fight began as an argument between the couple when she asked Peace about his phone.
According to court documents, Peace told Lobbestael to leave, and she did, but returned a short time later to collect her valuables. The argument then became physical.
Police said Lobbestael reported having no visible marks as a result of the fight, but Peace had red and purple markings on the center of his back.
Charges were filed Dec. 12 by state police.