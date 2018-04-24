Bruce C. Hutchinson, 70, of Rimersburg, died Saturday afternoon, April 21, 2018, at his home.
Born April 19, 1948, in Butler, he was the son of John and Melda (Barger) Hutchinson.
He was a graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg.
Mr. Hutchinson was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army as a generator operator.
He married Carol Aites on May 9, 1970. She survives.
Mr. Hutchinson worked at Union High School in Rimersburg for more than 40 years.
He was a member of VFW Post No. 7132 and Shearer-Shick American Legion Post, both in Rimersburg.
Mr. Hutchinson enjoyed going to church, gardening and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Sally Kelley and her husband, Jason, of Grasonville, Md., and Madyson Hutchinson of Rimersburg; a son, Bruce C. Hutchinson Jr. of Phillipsburg; three granddaughters, Alexia, Olivia and Emelia; and a sister, Kaye Harmon of Strattanville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son, Donald; and a brother, Ronlee Hutchinson.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28, at the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg.
Military Honors will be accorded at noon on Saturday, April 28, by the ceremonial squads of the VFW and American Legion at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Hile, pastor of the New Life Church of God of Prophecy in Butler, and the Rev. Dale Gallo, pastor of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg, co-officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
