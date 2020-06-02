LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
The following students have achieved dean’s list status:
- Macy Barton, of Morrisdale
- Mary Betts, of Hawk Run
- Peter Foradora, of DuBois
- Haley Pettenati, of DuBois
- Mario Chiappelli, of Weedville
- Maddie Kear, of St. Marys
- Elliot Thorp, of Clearfield
- Anna Cristini, of Ridgway