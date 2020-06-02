LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

The following students have achieved dean’s list status:

  • Macy Barton, of Morrisdale
  • Mary Betts, of Hawk Run
  • Peter Foradora, of DuBois
  • Haley Pettenati, of DuBois
  • Mario Chiappelli, of Weedville
  • Maddie Kear, of St. Marys
  • Elliot Thorp, of Clearfield
  • Anna Cristini, of Ridgway

