HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State Department has seen “notable” increases in electronic filings for voter and corporate registrations over the past five years, according to information presented at a recent meeting of the Performance-Based Budget Board.
The State Department is one of five agencies under review this year by the board in the second year of the review process. The board was established in 2018 to measure the outcomes of the funds spent by state agencies and measures each agency every five years.
Some other highlights from the State Department were:
• The average costs for inspection and investigations have been flat since fiscal 2014-15.
• Complaint-driven inspections have declined.
• The report noted that only 7 percent of Pennsylvania counties have voting machines capable of paper recounts. The national average is 60 percent. The state hopes to reach 60 percent by November.
The report also showed that 88 percent of voters are registered, and 52 percent voted in the November 2018 elections. Pennsylvania ranks 32nd in the nation in the number of eligible voters and 28th in voter turnout. Those metrics may change due to the passing of an election reform bill in 2019.
The bill extends the deadline for registering to vote and allows voters to cast ballots online.
“I want to thank the Legislature for passing Act 77, because I think this act is really our first step forward in providing more tools to the voters to increase turnout and increase registration than we’ve seen in over 80 years,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told the board's members. “I think we are catching up to what the rest of the country has been doing for a long time.”
Sen. Pat Browne questioned whether voter turnout should be a metric used to determine appropriations for the State Department since the decision is left up to individual voters.
“I do think it’s a metric worth judging,” Boockvar said. “But it doesn’t take away from the individual responsibility.”
Licensing fees for professionals are lower than the states surrounding Pennsylvania, but professional renewals are higher. Sometimes those fees are considerably lower, said Matt Knittel, director of the Independent Fiscal Office.
“This fee structure is done purposefully to eliminate barriers to entry for new professionals, and then more of the burden is shifted to those who already have been established,” Knittel said.
The report was approved by the board and was sent to the Legislature, which is expected to consider the information when deciding how much money to allocate to the State Department in this year's state budget.