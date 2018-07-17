Buena G. “Boone” Hinderliter, 99, of Fairmount City, died late Monday evening, July 16, 2018 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born March 27, 1919 in Oak Ridge, she was a daughter of Jacob “Polly” and Maude (Reddinger) Markle.
Ms. Hinderliter worked for Sylvania and Owens Illinois Glass Plant.
She was a member of the New Bethlehem VFW and the FOE. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word searches, watching game shows and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Charles Costan and his wife, Sandy, of New Bethlehem, Sherry Delp and her husband, Gary, of Mayport and Jeff Hinderliter of Fairmount City; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jenny Polliard of Apollo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Peter “John” Costan; five brothers, Leo Markle, Harrison Markle, Russell Markle, Kenneth Markle and Donnie Markle; and a sister, Rosie Shick.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Markle officiating.
Interment will in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
