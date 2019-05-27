Mike Hilton still is assured of being the smallest player on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. But in 2019, he is at least a little bigger.
Hilton looked noticeably bulked up during the opening three days of organized team activities last week. The slot cornerback said he added 7 or 8 pounds of muscle onto his 5-foot-9 frame and he intends to play this season at close to 190 pounds. He is listed at 184 on the team’s roster.
“It was intentional,” Hilton said. “Especially coming off my (elbow) injury, I feel like if I get stronger, I will be able to handle that type of weight.”
The small player with the big role is practicing through the weight of a contract dispute of sorts. After two years playing major snaps at the increasingly important position of nickel defensive back, Hilton quietly declined to sign the the exclusive-rights free-agent tender the Steelers presented him in March.
Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players with fewer than three seasons of accrued experience who are unsigned (mostly former undrafted free agents) are ERFAs, essentially meaning they are locked into salaries ($645,000 in Hilton’s case for 2019).
After serving as the nickel corner for most of 31 of the past 32 games, Hilton apparently — and not without justification — believes that’s not enough.
Hilton’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has not responded to reporters’ inquiries about the situation. Hilton told the Tribune-Review last week he’ll let Rosenhaus handle negotiations but pledged to participate in summer workouts.
This is Hilton’s fourth trip through the OTAs/minicamp/training camp journey, and 2019 will be his third as a regular part of the defense.
As such, Hilton’s time as the rookie and “new guy” in the Steelers secondary has ended. He’s a veteran.
“I know, especially in our room, I am trying to take on more of a leader role,” Hilton said, “trying to be more vocal while also take accountability for myself.”
Part of that accountability for Hilton is recognizing where he can improve despite calling last season’s overall performance “solid.” Hilton acknowledged he failed to counterpunch when opponents became more aware of him and recognized his penchant for blitzing, for example.
He pointed to the Oakland Raiders game as his worst. Hilton was beaten by tight end Derek Carrier for the winning touchdown.
“I expect teams to come my way,” Hilton said. “I am probably the smallest guy on the field — 90% of the time — so I expect that. I feel like I am in position to make those plays. I just need to find ways to make them.”
Hilton didn’t use it as an excuse, but an elbow injury suffered in a Week 3 win at Tampa Bay affected him. For an undersized player such as Hilton, losing leverage in hand-to-hand combat is a disadvantage. And a bad elbow doesn’t help.
“I’ve got to just find ways to fight through the hands against wideouts and be more aggressive when the ball comes around and try to make plays on the ball,” Hilton said. “Get some more turnovers (because) that’s something we as a whole could use on the defensive end.”
While Hilton’s playing time lagged late in the season — perhaps the result of the elbow injury — his role this year seems secure. Especially because there is no clear alternative on the roster.
Cameron Sutton was the reserve slot corner last season but also spends time on the outside. Hilton’s best fit is in the slot.
“I’ve always been running on the inside,” Hilton said. “That’s where I am most comfortable, and that’s what feels most comfortable for me. I accept that and try to be the best player I can be.”