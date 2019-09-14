NEW BETHLEHEM — Scoring touchdowns in eight of their first nine possessions and sacking Sheffield quarterbacks eight times, all of them in the first half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs cruised to a 61-28 win over the winless Wolverines.
It really wasn’t that close as the Bulldogs led 48-6 by halftime, starting the second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in motion.
It’s now 4-0 for the Bulldogs, who travel to District 10’s Iroquois this Friday.
“I reminded kids we were 4-0 last year and lost three in a row, so we have to do something different than last year treat this 4-0 as something different,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We’ll take a trip to D10 against a team we’ve never played before. They don’t know anything about us or we don’t know anything about them, so we want to do something different to get to that 5-0 point that eluded us last year.”
Eight different Bulldogs scored touchdowns as Ray Shreckengost ran for two first-quarter scores of 2 and 17 yards. The Bulldogs gained 319 of their 399 yards in the first half while limiting Sheffield to just 55 yards due in large part to the eight sacks totaling 72 yards in losses and 10 plays overall for 102 yards in losses.
“I told starters in first half to go out and play their game and that’s what we did and played the JVs in the second half,” said Gold.
Ethan Hetrick, who caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini for the Bulldogs’ other first-quarter touchdown and finished with three catches for 67 yards, led the defensive charge with 4 1/2 sacks. Joe Mansfield had two sacks and added a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Mansfield’s two carries for 70 yards was enough to lead the Bulldogs’ 306-yard night on the ground. Hudson Martz had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished with 59 yards on six carries. Kobe Bonanno had a 7-yard TD run and gained 51 yards on four attempts. Justin Ferringer scored the other second-quarter TD from two yards out and finished with 46 yards on seven carries.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a scoring drive as Tate Minich ran from the Wolverines’ 7 to near the goal line before fumbling. Lineman Kade Minnick recovered in the end zone for the touchdown and 54-6 lead.
With the Bulldogs playing their backups the entire second half against the Wolverines, who brought 18 players, Sheffield enjoyed some success offensively. Walker Kyler threw TD passes of 55 and 7 yards to Mirahn Price and Caden Smead. Price caught a 39-yard TD pass from Slappy Washington the first half and then hooked up with Smead for the final Sheffield touchdown on a 35-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Sheffield actually threw for 301 yards with Washington completing 12 of 26 passes for 216 yards with the three interceptions and two TD passes. Kyler was 4-for-4 with 85 yards and two TDs. Price caught seven passes for 191 yards while Smead grabbed five passes for 81 yards.