SHEFFIELD — Posting 35 points in the first quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs ran away from Sheffield in a 49-0 rout Saturday afternoon in Warren County.
The Bulldogs (4-0) scored in all four times they touched the ball in the first quarter, along with Javin Brentzel’s 65-yard punt return.
Brentzel was the only Bulldog to find the end zone more than once, scoring on backup quarterback Chase Bish’s 21-yard pass with 2:40 left in the second quarter.
In a fast-moving second half, the game’s lone score was Ray Shreckengost’s 12-yard run 34 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got things going quickly on Hunter Wiles’ 44-yard TD run on the game’s fourth play. Sheffield fumbled a bad snap on its first possession, Joe Mansfield recovered the ball at the Wolverines’ 27 and on the next play, Keaton Kahle hit Hunter Martz with a 27-yard TD pass.
Travis Crawford’s 5-yard run and Kahle’s 69-yard keeper put the Bulldogs up 28-0 by the 2:20 mark of the first quarter. Then Brentzel went untouched on his punt return to make it 35-0 with still 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs limited Sheffield (0-4) to just 59 yards on 46 plays from scrimmage, and just four first downs. The Wolverines managed minus-3 yards on 24 running attempts, minus-36 yards coming on three bad snaps from center.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs spread things out, getting their first-string offense out by the start of the second quarter. Kahle completed 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards while Bish was 4-for-9 for 40 yards.
On the ground, seven different Bulldogs combined for 215 yards, led by Kahle’s 73 yards on just three carries. Shreckengost gained 50 yards on seven carries.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a big home game Friday in the Small School South Division against Clarion-Limestone, which notched a 34-22 win over Coudersport Friday night.
