ERIE — Starting the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs powered their way to a 41-6 win at Iroquois Friday night.
The Bulldogs got touchdown runs from five different players, led by two from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini on runs of 14 and 18 yards. Ray Shreckengost needed just eight carries for his 130 yards, scoring on a 49-yard run at the end of the third quarter.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs took control with a 21-point second quarter on Kobe Bonanno’s 4-yard run, Mangiantini’s 14-yarder and Hudson Martz’s 2-yard run.
In the third quarter, Mangiantini’s 18-yard run made it 28-0 before the Braves (0-5) got on the board with Antonio Rodriguez’s 14-yard run.
Shreckengost put the Bulldogs up 35-6 with his 49-yarder, then in the fourth quarter Tate Minich’s 40-yard TD run set the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock into motion.
The Bulldogs outgained Iroquois, 419-245. Mangiantini ran for 63 yards on five carries and Bonnano went for 53 on eight carries.
Rodriguez led Iroquois with 74 yards on eight carries.
The Bulldogs host Smethport Friday night in a Small School cross-over game with the North Division.