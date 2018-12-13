NEW BETHLEHEM — In a match featuring just seven bouts, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs posted a 48-16 win over visiting Curwensville Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0), had six regulars out of the lineup because of injury or illness, won four of the seven bouts on the mat, all of them by pins with Trenten Rupp pinning Spencer Hoover in the third period at 113, Kris Shaffer decking Adam Shaw at 145, Caleb Snyder pinning Duane Brady at 152 and Hudson Martz pinning Nick Holbert at 182.
Curwensville’s returning state medalist Blake Passarelli bumped up to 132 to wrestle Ethan Wiant and jumped out to a 6-1 lead on two takedowns and two nearfall points in the first period for a 9-4 decision.
The Golden Tide also got wins at 160 and 170 pounds. Cole Bressler majored Noah Anderson, 12-4, at 160 and Jake McCracken decisioned Coltin Bartley, 8-1, at 170.
Redbank Valley won forfeits at 120, 138 and 220 while Curwensville took a forfeit win at 106. There were no bouts at 126 and heavyweight.
The Bulldogs are off until hosting their Christmas Tournament Dec. 29.
