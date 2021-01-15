MERCER — Opening its dual meet wrestling schedule, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs split their eight bouts on the mat with Mercer, but notched four pins in those wins to beat the Mustangs 42-28 Friday night.
The Bulldogs also won three forfeits at 106, 113 and 120 pounds while forfeiting themselves at 189. There was no match contested at 160.
Pins from Duncan Blake and Trenten Rupp at 126 and 132 put the Bulldogs up 30-0 after getting forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds.
Mercer cut the advantage to 30-28 with the two forfeits sandwhiched around a pin at 170, but the Bulldogs closed well with wins from Aiden Gardner at 215 and Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight to set the final score.
Redbank Valley visits DuBois Wednesday.