Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary reported on Eleanora Road in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.
According to state police, an unknown actor, or actors, broke into a residence and garage sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 24.
State police said numerous items were stolen, including a green Diamondback mountain bike, Champion generator, Dewalt impact drill, Dewalt sander, Black & Decker sander, detailing buffer, set of metric wrenches, Stanley ratchet wrenches, glass china set and a bowl set.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.