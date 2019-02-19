We are going to see Jesus! Yes, that is right; the Redbank Valley Public Library is planning a bus trip to see “Jesus” at the Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster!
We have a fun-filled day planned beginning with the show “Jesus,” followed by time at Kettle Village, and ending the day with a smorgasbord of food at the Shady Maple Restaurant before heading home. What better way to celebrate Easter than spending Good Friday, April 19, seeing the story of Jesus brought to life? More information regarding this trip will be available soon.
There are limited seats available, so please call the library at (814) 275-2870 to reserve your spot. A non-refundable deposit of $85 will be due upon making your reservation. You must be signed up and have made your first payment by Monday, March 18. The final payment of $85 will be due Monday, April 1.
We are looking forward to an eventful day spent with family and friends of the community and hope to see you there!
•
Just a reminder, that our board meetings have been changed to the third Tuesday of every month. They are also posted on our calendar on the Redbank Valley Public Library’s website.
•
Do you need help with your resume or finding a job or even stress management? We have partnered with the Career Link, and, every month, a staff member comes here to the library and offers training in different areas.
This month on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m. you can learn about Traitify, a free career assessment. You’ll find out what best complements and conflicts with your personality blend, and what your best work environment looks like. Discover career options that best fit your interests and abilities.
Let us know if you would like to come by calling the library or messaging us on Facebook.
•
If you missed our snowman painting class with Becky Doverspike, don’t worry, we are in the midst of planning a spring painting. Further information will be available soon. Watch our Facebook page or read about it here in our article.
•
Last, but not least, the Redbank Valley Public Library would like to offer our sincerest thank you for the contribution made from the estate of James Kenneth Wyse Jr.
