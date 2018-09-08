Today

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.