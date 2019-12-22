Joe Zappia, III, CFEI, a local insurance broker and financial advisor was recently recognized by Pennsylvania Business Central – Foremost Under 40. The selection committee based its final selections on nominees who have made a positive impact on the Central Pennsylvania business community by consistently moving their businesses forward, adapting to major changes in their personal and professional lives and giving back to the community through volunteering or mentoring.
An area native, Zappia is a graduate of DuBois Area High School and Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Information Systems, a business-related degree. He has his life, health, property and casualty, and series 65 licenses. Despite being under 40 years old, he has more than 14 years of experience in the field.
Zappia works with a team of advisors including Robert J. Knox, CFP®, of Treasure Lake, a Certified Financial Planner™, and 39-year veteran of the industry. Together, they formed Venn Financial Solutions, the 2018 Best Retirement Planning Specialist-Pennsylvania, awarded by Wealth & Finance International. Venn Financial has offices in Pittsburgh, Altoona, and on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
As a former substitute teacher, Zappia strongly believes in financial literacy and is a life-long learner. In addition to Continuing Education and Re-Certification requirements, he recently earned the Certified Financial Education Instructor designation awarded by the National Financial Educators’ Council. As a younger wealth manager, Joe plans to work for the next 30 years.
He is a member of the DuBois Area Jaycees, the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, and is a past board member of DuBois Business Networkers.
He enjoys traveling, is health-conscious and regularly walks outside or lifts weights at the gym.
As a former athlete, he watches Penn State & Steelers Football and Pirates Baseball.
Zappia loves music and singing. He was in chorus and marching band in high school and college. The dedication & discipline learned in the band has carried over into his business life.
Zappia feels that it’s important to be active in the community. He is the Rally for the Y team captain, enjoys volunteering for the Jaycees, Run/Walk for Someone Special, the MS Walk, and the Salvation Army. He is the judge of elections for 5th ward in DuBois. In addition, he donates to local non-profit organizations and charities. In college, he helped with Habitat for Humanity.
Zappia is passionate about helping people get out of debt, build wealth, and live great retirement lifestyles. He specializes in Medicare Plans, Corporate Retirement Plans, and Estate Planning. Investment advisory services offered through Venn Wealth & Benefit Services, a Pennsylvania Registered Investment Advisor.