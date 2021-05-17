(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania health officials said businesses can still require fully vaccinated adults to wear face masks, even though federal guidance suggests it’s not necessary.
“If you are fully vaccinated, it is an incentive to be able to remove your mask, but businesses and workplaces may still require this added layer of protection for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. ‘We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated.”
Beam’s comments after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated adults don’t need masks indoors, unless using public transportation or traveling via airplane or train.
The state said the masking order for unvaccinated individuals will remain in effect until 70% of the adult population is fully immunized. As of Monday, just under 49% of residents had received both doses, according to the department.
Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated the importance of vaccination in getting “back to normal” while speaking to reporters before his receiving his second dose at the Family First Health Center in downtown York.
“I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated,” he said. “It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth.”
Vaccination appointments for children 12 and older also opened statewide last week.