Busy Philipps will soon be free for the foreseeable future.
The actress and late-night talk show host has drilled this fact into viewers since announcing the cancellation of her series, “Busy Tonight.”
Philipps joined the male-dominated late-night lineup in October, but she confirmed the show’s cancellation in a May 6 Instagram post after only one season and just over 100 episodes.
“My show Busy Tonight won’t be returning to the E network after May 16,” Philipps wrote. “We have 8 more shows on E and then who knows what the future will bring.”
Now, Philipps is trying to find the show a new home amid a harsh TV climate for female-led talk shows.
“It does seem lame that there would be just, like, one woman in late night at a time,” Philipps wrote.