I can’t say that I miss the ominous howl of the old Cold War-era warning siren in the Redbank Valley. It went into service sometime during my 38-year absence from the area. I’ll never forget the first time I heard it after moving into my South Side residence on the hill in 2012.
I don’t know how or why it was acquired. Maybe it was government surplus equipment that needed a new home. Maybe the price was right.
Whatever the reason, its blare in the middle of the night awakened a beast from my childhood, the fear that the Russians had lost their minds and were going to obliterate America within the next 25 minutes.
Fortunately, that never happened. I probably wouldn’t be sitting here writing a column this morning, and you wouldn’t be here reading it if it had.
It was bad enough being a civilian between 1945 and 1991. I suspect it was infinitely worse for Cold Warriors on the front lines of a potential world-ending war.
A lot of my college buddies were veterans, some having served in Vietnam and the majority having done their duty in places such as Greenland, Denmark and West Germany. Later, I met a couple of guys who claimed to have been part of a special-operations team spiriting dissidents out of Czechoslovakia.
Whether sitting at a metal desk during a frigid Danish winter or high-tailing it over the East German mountains, these men and women were warriors every bit as much as the folks who served during the Second World War or Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During the recent veterans’ expo held in Clarion a couple of weeks ago, I was talking to a gentleman who had served in West Germany in the 1960s. We talked of my uncle’s service as a tanker over there, sharing stories we had heard about the Fulda Gap and other extremely unhealthy places.
The Fulda Gap is a prime piece of German real estate, a natural corridor between eastern and western Europe for thousands of years. This is one of the reasons why our Western Pennsylvania ancestors got out of Dodge in the 1700s. Housewives couldn’t keep the mercenaries out of their kitchens, a common occurrence most days.
Two hundred years later, the NATO forces put a lot of nuclear landmines in the Gap in case the Soviet Union suffered a manic episode some day. Veterans stationed in the area share similar thoughts on the matter. There would have been little to no chance of survival if there had been a Soviet invasion.
I’ve never been in a combat zone and suspect I’ll never have the experience. The way I heard it, war is a whole lot of sitting around waiting for something to happen. Fortunately, life remained reasonably boring for the folks manning the Fulda Gap installations.
But the Cold War nearly turned hot more than a few times around the world. The Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 was a very near thing, according to information that was declassified about 20 years ago. A lone Soviet missile officer saved us from an accidental nuclear war in 1985.
Those are only two examples. There were many more. We are still here this morning because ordinary citizen soldiers, sailors and airmen did the right thing at the right time for the right reason.
They don’t have the rousing war stories of being pinned down by sniper fire unless they happened to be in Grenada in the late ‘80s. Their war stories might be of escaping an East German criminal’s knife in West Berlin or outlasting the Danes in a beer-drinking contest beside the Kiel Canal. Some have a quirky love for the film, “Dr. Strangelove,” because they spent too much time on standby beside their B-52s.
Those are merely background stories from a war that thankfully never really happened. Tales of spycraft captured our imagination in those days, not the dull days of watching a control board in a bunker or the adrenaline-fueled rush to man and deploy a bomber squadron.
On Veterans Day, the attention turns to the mud and blood of far-flung fights in places nobody ever heard of, to battles of dubious glory and valor. For the men and women who have been in such places, there is little of either. Winning comes in the form of survival.
The world survived, largely because millions of Cold Warriors spent a number of years bored out of their minds and scared out of their socks in places like the Fulda Gap. Maybe it is time to give them a little more credit than they have received in the past.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]