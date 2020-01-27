The exciting news in South Bend, Indiana, these days is that Purdue University is working to open an innovative charter school in the city. The goal of Purdue President Mitch Daniels is to provide South Bend’s minority and low-income children with the STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and math) education that would help them qualify to enter and succeed at Purdue in West Lafayette.
Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend would be the third charter Purdue has opened in the state after two in Indianapolis. Plainly the need is great. South Bend’s schools underperform by state standards, especially failing black and Latino students.
South Bend parents know it, which may be why so many students who live within the district—nearly one third, or 7,167 out of 23,069—opt out of the city’s public schools, attending either public schools outside South Bend or private schools or charters.
So where’s Pete Buttigieg ? His second term as South Bend mayor ended with the New Year. But the approach to Purdue was made by the school board during his mayorship. And you would think he would be boasting about an initiative that brings in one of America’s top-notch universities to help underserved students prepare better to get college degrees.
Instead, he’s been silent. When Mr. Buttigieg does mention charter schools, he tends to focus on his plan to ban “for-profit charters,” as if those are a major education problem. Even his K-12 education plan devotes scarcely a paragraph to nonprofit charters that are public schools. This omission is all the more notable because Mr. Buttigieg had more than ample education choice attending a private high school in South Bend before attending Harvard and Oxford.
The mayor’s public silence on a charter school that is a big plus for his city no doubt has to do with the presidential candidate’s fear of offending the teachers unions that dominate today’s Democratic Party.
Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear a Democratic candidate make the case for a charter school in his hometown that aims to bring similar educational opportunities to the black and Latino children who don’t enjoy the advantages that he had?