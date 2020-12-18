This year, with an economy shattered by a killer virus and an election campaign that still might shatter what is left of our democracy, it can be hard to get into “the Christmas spirit.”
Heck, we can’t even get into retail establishments to buy Christmas gifts. Some, including bars and restaurants, are closed by order of our governor in another overbroad reaction to COVID cases that have most hospitals at or past 90 percent of capacity in terms of intensive care beds, specialized intensive care equipment and, most important, trained and rested staff.
Other businesses are closed by their own decision to reduce public contact for the sake of the health and safety of their employees.
So ... what to do?
Gift certificates.
With a bit of imagination and changes in traditional buying methods, gift-givers can obtain gift certificates without ever leaving home.
Businesses opened and businesses closed still check their internet pages, Facebook pages, email messages, even oh-so-anachronistic telephone voice mail recordings.
Gift certificates can be ordered by using any of those methods. They can even be ordered by old-fashioned person-to-person telephone calls.
Postage stamps can be ordered via the internet. Postal mail can deliver the certificates.
In the process, struggling small local businesses can receive their own Christmas presents, small infusions of cash that could enable them to pay their staff and utility bills until the COVID shutdown crises ease. Family and friends can be encouraged by using the certificates to patronize those local business and probably find new and enjoyable buying opportunities.
“Online buying” does not have to be directed solely toward the Amazons and Walmarts, though those vendors do also provide the jobs and merchandise that keeps our economy afloat.
Small businesses can also be reached via remote buying methods.
The satisfaction of brightening the lives of family and friends during the Christmas gift-giving season can be augmented by the knowledge that the businesses that pay the taxes that help to pave our streets, keep our schools open and provide assistance to the needy among us will be sustained, at least in part, by such targeted gift buying.
“All I want for Christmas is” ... a healthier local economy? We can help to bring that about.
— Denny Bonavita