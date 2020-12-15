C. Eugene Myers, 74, of Maumee, Ohio joined our Lord and Savior suddenly on December 11, 2020.
Mr. Myers was a devoted father and Christian. He was always one to argue for the Bible and passed his knowledge of Christianity and Scriptures to his entire family.
He was born and raised in Sligo, Pa. where he met the love of his life when they were just teenagers.
Mr. Myers took a job working for Owens-Illinois right out of high school, and eventually transferred, with his wife, to Charlotte, Mich. All of his children were born in Michigan, and during this time, his wife and he fostered more than 30 children, touching many lives with his generous heart.
After several years, he was transferred to Perrysburg, Ohio where he worked as a training engineer and got to travel the world. For the past 32 years, he has called Maumee, Ohio home.
He was an engineer retired from Owens-Illinois.
Mr. Myers was known for his love of fixing things, building anything, being a ham radio operator and flying RC airplanes.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, A. Christine (Brooks) Myers, survivors include his children, Melodie (Burton) Harper, Chane (Nicole) Myers, Anna (Randy)August, Jason (Chelsea) Myers, Justin (Brandy) Myers and Stacia (Paul) Temple; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his mother, Ruby, and siblings, Candy Hawk, Debbie (Lani) Cramer, Randy (Lynore) Myers, Harmon (Jill) Myers, Darrin (Dinah) Myers and Gena (Russ) Caldwell; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, C. Eugene Myers.
Mr. Myers was known for his sense of humor and being a jokester. He also had knowledge of anything and everything. He was always open for discussions on any topic and could always come out the winner (at least he thought so) with factual debates. You could always count on him to make you laugh with his antics.
He loved flying his planes, relaxing with his three dachshunds, and having coffee with his friends every Monday. But, his unconditional love for his family was above all. If he could pass on one piece of advice it would be to love God and love your family. “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Mark 12:31.
In lieu of a funeral, the family would like you to join them by rejoicing with a celebration of his new life on Saturday, December 19 at the Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee, Ohio at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to choose a random person and Pay It Forward.