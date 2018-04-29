KNOX — Clarion-Limestone used patience at the plate to draw eight walks, seven coming around to score while also having seven different players collect at least one hit in a 15-0 three inning rout of Keystone on Friday afternoon at Knox.
Clarion-Limestone (2-1 overall) bounced back from an 11-1 five inning loss to Moniteau on Thursday by scoring seven runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second inning on Friday.
“We played a really good Moniteau team yesterday who had already played nine games on the season,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “Despite the loss we did some good things yesterday and we told the kids to just put that behind us and come out strong today and they responded well.”
Hayden Callen made the early run support hold up as he allowed just two hits in three innings with three strikeouts.
“Hayden threw strikes and did just a really nice job on the mound today,” said Smith. “He kept their hitters off-balance and we made the plays behind him.”
Ayden Wiles collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Lions offense. Ian Hawthorn, Curvin Goheen, Christian Smith, Callen, Cole Grenci, and Drew Beichner each added one hit. Hawthorn and Goheen each hit a double.
Goheen and Callen each drove in a pair of runs. Hawthorn, Grenci, Ben Smith, and Beichner each drove in one. Goheen, Callen, Ben Smith, Ayden Wiles, and David Wiles, and Travis Preston scored two runs each.
“We want our guys to swing at good pitches and try to be selective at the plate,” said Smith. “Today they were doing that and we drew some walks and we were able to bring a lot of those around to score. This was a nice win for us.”
In the seven run first inning, Grenci, Beichner, and Hawthorn each drove in a run while Ayden Wiles knocked in a pair. Two other runs scored on a pair of Keystone errors.
After putting the Panthers down in order the Lions offense went back to work scoring eight second inning runs.
Smith, Ayden Wiles, and Hawthorn each drove in one run while Callen knocked in two. A run scored on a wild pitch while another scored on an error giving the Lions the 15-0 lead.
Andrew Lauer singled after two outs in the second before a ground out ended the inning for the Panthers.
In the bottom of the third Dawson Steele singled after two outs and stole second before another ground out ended the game.
