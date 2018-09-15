STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone exacted a bit of revenge for last seasons playoff loss to Coudersport as the Lions dominated both lines of scrimmage to come away with a 34-22 victory over the Falcons on Friday evening at the C-L Sports Complex.
“Yeah, that loss last year stung and it stuck with me all off season and I think our guys knew that,” said C-L head coach Davey Eggleton. “I guess we came out and exorcised some of those demons.”
It looked as though C-L (3-1 overall) would cruise to victory as the Lions built a 34-6 lead through three quarters before Coudersport (3-1 overall) scored a pair of long fourth quarter touchdowns to make things interesting.
“We lost some of our momentum when we had a guy get hurt on an illegal block play,” said Eggleton. “They got a couple of big plays there, but we were able to regain our composure and we got a couple big first downs and were able to run out the clock to get the win.”
Austin Newcomb once again sparked the Lions with an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game. He also rushed 32 times for 167 yards with another score. Ayden Wiles added 66 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown while also recovering a fumble in the end zone for a score.
Colby Himes completed 3-of-11 passes for 83 yards with a touchdown.
Ian Callen caught two passes for 79 yards with a score.
“(Austin) has been running really hard for us and so has Ayden (Wiles) although we had trouble getting Ayden going tonight,” said Eggleton. “Austin got yards running the off tackle stuff. Ayden had trouble with our inside stuff, but he got some yards toward the end. We mixed in a few passes when we needed them so everyone did a nice job and got this win.”
After the kickoff return, the conversion failed and the Lions led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
Coudersport ran seven plays on their opening drive gaining one first down before being forced to punt.
C-L took over at their own 31. Six plays later Himes connected on a 55 yard catch and run for a touchdown. Newcomb ran in the conversion and the Lions led 14-0 with 4:48 to play.
The Lions drove to the Falcons seven yard line late in the quarter, but were stopped on downs on the first play of the second quarter turning the ball over to Coudy.
Two plays later Hayden Keck threw a strike to John Minor for an 86 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6 with 10:59 to play in the half.
C-L would answer the score by marching on an eight play drive which covered 74 yards (all on the ground). The drive would end on an 10 yard touchdown run by Wiles which would push the lead to 22-6 with 7:14 to play.
Once again late in the quarter the Lions would drive to the Falcons two yard line before being stopped on fourth down with 13 seconds to play.
After an incomplete pass on first down, Keck rolled out attempting another pass, but he was hit and fumbled and the ball went into the end zone where Wiles recovered the ball giving the Lions a 28-6 halftime lead.
“We were more aggressive this time,” said Eggleton. “We watched film and also watched our game with them from last year. We really wanted to get after them. We were able to do that and we got a couple of big turnovers.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball throughout much of the third quarter and traded punts.
C-L took over at the Coudy 25 yard line following a very short five yard punt. Wiles rushed one time for 11 yards while Newcomb rushed three times for 14 yards including a seven yard touchdown run. The two-point pass failed and the Lions led 34-6 with 2:38 to play in the third.
After a C-L punt barely bounced into the end zone the Falcons took over at their own 20. Keck rushed for 14 yards and appeared to have another big gain, but an illegal block brought the play back to the original line of scrimmage at the 15. After a delay for the injured player, Keck broke several tackles on his way to an 80 yard touchdown run. He would also add the conversion run for a 34-14 C-L lead with 6:40 to play.
The touchdown gave the Falcons defense a lift and they forced a three and out for C-L.
Stephen Kelly fielded the punt at his own 35 and raced 65 yards for a touchdown Keck once again ran in the conversion to cut the lead to 34-22 with 4:51 to play.
That would be the last time Coudersport would touch the ball as C-L would gain three first downs on their next possession before kneeling down on the final two plays to run out the clock preserving the victory.
C-L would hold a 295-183 advantage in total yards although 166 of the Coudy yards would come on two plays. The Lions rushed 56 times for 212 yards compared to just 87 yards rushing for the Falcons.
C-L will next face another tough contest as they travel to Redbank Valley on Friday.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and tomorrow we’ll turn our focus to Redbank,” said Eggleton. “It should be another good football game with another good atmosphere and I’m looking forward to it.”
