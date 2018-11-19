STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone High School has announced the honor roll for the first grading period.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Grade 7 – Ella Aaron, Madison Aaron, Nicholas Aaron, Breanna Carrier, Alexis Coull, Clara Coulson, Jack Craig, Abigail Foster, Zachery Jones, Alexandria Leadbetter, Lilly Mahle, Ava Orcutt, Tyler Pangallo, Rilee Ransom, Katera Sebastian-Sims, Jacob Smith, Landon Smith, Alyssa Wiant.
Grade 8 – Kendall Dunn, Jocalyn Henry, Kaylea Powell.
Grade 9 –Michael Aaron, Brady Fowkes, Abigail Himes, Jessica McCracken, Morgan McNaughton, Ruby Smith.
Grade 10 – Isabela Barboza, Hannah Culp, Lauren Hartle, Janelle Pezzuti, Braden Rankin, Jacob Rankin.
Grade 11 – None.
Grade 12 – Wyatt Baker, Morgan Bish, Anna Burns, James Gunning, Colby Himes, Kain Kennemuth, Hope Shovestull.
HONOR ROLL
Grade 7 – Mylie Clark, Eva Droddy, Gracie Dunkle, Kaden Ferguson, Zoey Ferguson, Maci Grenci, Danielle Hawk, Abigail Knapp, Ty Rankin, Grace Shick, Sean Slywczuk, Maleah Smith, Thomas Smith, Maia Strohm, Brady Walker, Daniel Wilson.
Grade 8 – Aubriana Coull, Bracey Goheen, Brady Henry, Nathan Jones, Korbin Kemmer, Rylie Klingensmith, Riley Milliron, Alex Painter, Karley Renninger, Areyli Schmader, Celia Shaffer, Courtney Smith.
Grade 9 – Victoria Beichner, Alyssa Dinger, Gavyn Dunn, Katarina Foster, Elizabeth Glover, Regan Husted, Emily Jamison, Brooke Kessler, Logan Leadbetter, Nathan Megnin, Frances Milliron, Abigail Morgo, Justin Nelson, Kayleigh Rhoads, Maya Shook, Megan Slywczuk, Gabriella Smith, Rachel Smith, Michael Snyder, Regina Snyder, Cody Whitling.
Grade 10 –Taylor Aites, Kyle Bottaro, Ryan Burns, Hayden Callen, Kent Carrier, Bethany Finnefrock, Cameron Girt, Nellie Hannold, Morgan Hartle, Carlley Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Anna Kennemuth, Holden Linnan, Kevin McNaughton, Cierra Miller, Levi Orcutt, Kelby Powell, Bryant Smith, Hannah Smith, Keidon Smith, Malorie Storer, Emalie Travis, Dennis Zitzelberger.
Grade 11 – Kaitlyn Aaron, Sarah Acree, Sierra Brown, Katelyn Clover, Kaden Coull, Samurah Curry, Deion Deas, Travis Devey, Charisma Ferringer, Ali Girt, Curvin Goheen, Sara Griffith, Lily Grossenbacher, Tyler Klingensmith, Mitchell Knepp, Merlin Leadbetter, Sydnee Moretti, Alayna Murray, Angela Olson, Kaden Park, Jordan Pezzuti, Janey Rominski, Abby Simpson, Michael Simpson, Alec Smith, Benton Smith, Megan Stahlman, Athia Strohm, Kirstin Theiss, Cody White, Cole Whitling.
Grade 12 –Jessie Aaron, Karleigh Aaron, Drew Beichner, EJ Billman, Ian Callen, Brett Carrier, Kathryn Cathcart, Matthew Coleman, Madison Craig, Katelyn Dailey, McKenna Fleming, Josina Gaetano, Justin Goodman, Vanessa Goodnight, Rachel Greeley, Elizabeth Gruver, Camden Hankey, Keara Henry, Patrick Johnson, Trenton Keighley, Julian Laugand, Sadie Mahle, Jacob McCracken, Lauren Mullaney, Travis Preston, Nikki Shumaker, Samantha Siegel, Emma Smith, Adam Stephens, Ayden Wiles, David Wiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.