Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.