STRATTANVILLE — Camden Morgan Hankey and Sadie Lynn Mahle were named the top students of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2019.
Hankey, valedictorian, is the son of Matthew and Rhonda Hankey.
The winner of his third-grade spelling bee, at C-L he was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America and Physics Club. He was a member of the cross country and baseball teams.
In addition to his school activities, he participated in four mission trips, including trips to Haiti and the Philippines.
He plans to attend Clarion University to earn a degree in communications.
Mahle, salutatorian, is the daughter of Jamie and Stacy Mahle.
She was a member of the Academic Decathlon, Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Team, Physics Club and Red Cross Club. She was a member of the varsity softball and volleyball teams.
Mahle attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Conference during the summer of 2018. She was named to the Third Team All Conference during the 2018 softball season and first team all conference during the 2019 softball season.
Mahle plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where she will major in biochemistry on a pre-medical track to later pursue a career in the medical field.
Graduation ceremonies for the Clarion-Limestone Class of 2019 were held Friday, May 31 in the Marwick Boyd Auditorium at Clarion University.