STRATTANVILLE — Concern for veterans struggling to return to civilian life was one of the messages shared by Sgt. Terry McCullough as he spoke to the students at Clarion-Limestone Tuesday morning in the school’s annual Veterans Day program.
McCullough joined the Army reserves in 1990. His service has included two tours in Iraq. He currently serves as a Plt Sgt with A Battery 1/109th FA Unit in Plymouth.
“Today I want to tell you how veterans still serve you every day, even when they leave military life,” he said. He related the stories of two veterans who struggled with challenges, but overcame the obstacles and went on to success in life. He shared his ten rules for success, based on one of the stories:
- Outwork everyone.
- Find your inner strength
- Never give up.
- Face your obstacles.
- Prove them wrong if they say you can’t do something.
- Don’t look for finish lines. There’s only one finish line in life and that is death.
- Build yourself up instead of putting yourself down.
- Own your life.
- Seek challenges.
- Push your limits. Think about being better every second, every minute, every hour, every day, every week, every month, every year and every decade you are alive.
McCullough said some veterans are not so successful. “Veterans across our country struggle on a daily basis. Statistics show that there are 22 veterans committing suicide very day.” He said that number includes active-duty service members and members of the National Guard and Reserve, not just veterans.
“These men and women have sacrificed so much of their time as they train and learn new skills. They have spent countless hours performing their mission. They have missed numerous birthdays of loved ones, spent their own birthday away from families, and missed anniversaries and holidays.”
He challenged the students to “lift these men and women up and let them know they are still int he fight. They are not forgotten.” He invited students to join him in a 22 push-up challenge, to promote awareness for veteran suicide prevention, an activity that was on social media.
Introductory remarks for the program were given by Superintendent Amy Glasl. The veterans “have answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies. We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude,” she said.
Presenting the colors at the beginning of the program was Cub Scout Pack 51 of Clarion.
Providing special music during the program were the school’s acoustic ensemble, singing Simple Man; the C-L Sensations and high school band, presenting The Star-Spangled Banner; the third-grade classes singing Thank You, Soldiers; the C-L Sensations singing Glory, with Mason Senard and Bryant Smith as soloists; and the high school band presenting a Salute to America’s Finest. The presentation included a brief history of each branch of the service, by Ed Dulavitch, retired C-L teacher.
The C-L Dance Team also presented American Soldier, a tribute to the veterans.
Closing remarks were given by elementary principal Kristie Taylor. “We honor and express our appreciation to these brave men and women and their families,” she said. “Throughout our nation’s history our military men and women have boldly answered the call of duty to defend our nation’s independence and the precious liberties of their fellow Americans.”
The program was closed with the playing of Taps and the retiring of the colors.
Each veteran was presented with a hand-colored gift bag from the fifth grade on leaving the building.
Prior to the program, attended by students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a breakfast was served to veterans invited to the school by students.